NY Law Firm Sued For Breaching Lease, Owing Nearly $1M

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A New York law firm breached a contract by breaking a 10-year lease and leaving behind a nearly $1 million bill, its landlord has contended in New York state court. Finkelstein Meirowitz & Eidlisz LLP created a limited liability company for the purpose of the lease with the condition that the law firm's principals would be the LLC's continuous members, but Mark Eidlisz was purportedly never a member and Irving Finkelstein died either before or after the deal was executed, according to the complaint filed Monday by 11 Park Place LLC. Under the lease executed in December 2015 that went into...

