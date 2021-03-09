Steptoe & Johnson Creates IP Practice, Adds 2 Litigators

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC has created a new intellectual property practice, adding a boutique firm based in Kentucky and two of its litigators, the firm has announced. Cahill IP will become a part of Steptoe & Johnson, with Amy Sullivan Cahill and Sallie Jacobs Stevens working in Louisville, Kentucky, and focusing on copyrights, trademarks and litigation, according to Steptoe & Johnson's announcement Monday. Cahill will lead Steptoe & Johnson's IP team. She concentrates her practice on trademarks and software, regularly working on matters such as licensing for trademarks and software, software audit defenses and trademark infringement litigation, according to the firm....

