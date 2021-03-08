NJ High Court Justice Jaynee LaVecchia To Retire

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Jaynee LaVecchia announced Monday that she will retire from the bench at the end of the court's current term. After the court's term ends on Aug. 31, Justice LaVecchia, 66, said, she will focus on her personal life and assess new professional opportunities, according to a statement from the New Jersey judiciary. Her term on the supreme court began Feb. 1, 2000. "It has been a privilege to hold the position of an Associate Justice for these more than 21 years," Justice LaVecchia said in a statement. "I revere the Court's importance in our constitutional structure,...

