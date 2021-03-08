NY AG Taps Ex-Prosecutor, Bias Atty For Cuomo Investigation

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has tapped former acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark to investigate claims of sexual harassment leveled against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, James' office said Monday. Kim, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, and Clark, a partner at Vladeck Raskin & Clark PC, will spearhead an independent probe into sexual harassment claims leveled by two former employees of the governor and a third woman. Their accusations include Cuomo referring to sex in conversations and making unwanted physical contact with them....

