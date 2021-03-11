Fla. House Panel OKs Marketplace Facilitator, Nexus Tax Bill

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- A Florida House panel approved a bill Thursday that would require remote sellers and marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales and use tax and earmark an estimated $1.08 billion in revenue to replenish the state unemployment fund. The Florida Capitol, in Tallahassee, is the setting for a remote-seller tax bill that has proceeded further than any previous such proposal in that state. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images) The House Ways and Means Committee voted 16-2 to approve H.B. 15, which was introduced by Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Cross City. One Democrat and one Republican opposed the measure. The approval came after Clemons amended...

