Ripple And MoneyGram End Tie-Up As SEC Probes Crypto Co.

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:17 PM EST) -- Ripple said Monday that its partnership with money transfer company MoneyGram has been mutually called off, as Ripple faces a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit over its digital asset XRP. The announcement ends a partnership that formally began in mid-2019, in which MoneyGram International Inc. used Ripple's blockchain platform and XRP in connection with certain international settlements. Ripple said the companies called off the partnership "together" and hoped to rekindle the flame in the future. "Together, Ripple and MoneyGram have made the decision to end our current partnership agreement," the announcement said. "We are proud of the work we were able to accomplish...

