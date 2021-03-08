Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roberts Lone Dissenter As High Court Makes It Easier To Sue

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is "turning judges into advice columnists," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. protested Monday, the sole dissenter to a decision that he fears will give federal court access to any plaintiff who demands a mere dollar to prove a point.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued his first solo dissent in his 16 years on the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) In Uzuegbunam et al. v. Preczewski, the court said that a single claim for "nominal damages" is enough to keep a lawsuit alive even when the defendant has stopped the challenged conduct and the plaintiff suffered...

