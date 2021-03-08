Roberts Lone Dissenter As High Court Makes It Easier To Sue

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is "turning judges into advice columnists," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. protested Monday, the sole dissenter to a decision that he fears will give federal court access to any plaintiff who demands a mere dollar to prove a point. Chief Justice John Roberts issued his first solo dissent in his 16 years on the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) In Uzuegbunam et al. v. Preczewski, the court said that a single claim for "nominal damages" is enough to keep a lawsuit alive even when the defendant has stopped the challenged conduct and the plaintiff suffered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS