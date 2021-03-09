BoE Chief Asked To Explain 'Contradictions' In LC&F Probe

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 12:33 PM GMT) -- Lawmakers called on Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday to resolve "apparent contradictions" between evidence he gave to MPs and an independent report about his role in the collapse of London Capital & Finance. The Treasury Committee has asked the governor of the Bank of England, pictured, to clarify statements he made about the collapse of the minibonds company. (iStock) The House of Commons Treasury Committee told Bailey that he must clarify statements that he made during a hearing on Feb. 8 about the collapse of the minibond issuer in 2019, while he was the agency's chief executive, following...

