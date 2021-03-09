UK Sets Out Cyber-Guide To Protect Commonwealth Banks

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 1:39 PM GMT) -- Britain's Foreign Office published guidance on Tuesday designed to encourage banks within the Commonwealth group of nations to share information about cyberthreats to help the financial services sector counter online attacks. Exchanging knowledge about threats, incidents and vulnerability to attack encourages financial entities to collaborate internally and externally, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said. "If a threat actor possessed the means and motivation, a cyberthreat to one organization logically may be considered a threat to another," the Foreign Office said. The "best practice" document was written for senior managers such as chief executives and chief information security officers and legal...

