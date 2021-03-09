Debevoise, Foley Lead $1.3B Deal For Funeral Services Biz

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:13 AM EST) -- Consumer services company Assurant Inc., advised by Debevoise & Plimpton, has agreed to sell its prearranged funeral insurance and final expense business to Foley & Lardner-led financial services provider CUNA Mutual Group for $1.3 billion, the companies said Tuesday. The agreement sees New York-based Assurant shedding Global Preneed for $1.3 billion in cash, according to a statement. In Preneed, Madison, Wisconsin-headquartered CUNA picks up a company that provides a variety of funeral and final expense-related services and products, including pre-arranged funeral funding, final expense insurance and estate paperwork handling. Alan Colberg, president and CEO of Assurant, said in the press release...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS