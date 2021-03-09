Shell Egypt To Net Up To $926M Through Asset Portfolio Sale

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC's Egyptian business will sell a group of upstream assets in the region to a consortium comprising Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy, in a deal that could be worth as much as $926 million, the companies said Tuesday. The deal sees Shell Egypt selling its upstream oil and gas interests to Cheiron Petroleum Corp. and Cairn Energy PLC, with each taking a 50% stake, according to a statement from the buyers. Cheiron will operate the production and development assets, which are located onshore in the Western Desert and Nile Delta and offshore in the Gulf of Suez and...

