Temasek Invests $500M With Debevoise-Led LeapFrog

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek said Tuesday it's investing $500 million with Debevoise-guided LeapFrog Investments as part of a strategic partnership to anchor the private equity group's future funds, take a minority stake in the firm and expand its presence in Asia and Africa. In a joint statement, Temasek said its deal with the impact investor will also see it take a nonexecutive seat on LeapFrog's management board, and the two added that LeapFrog has now raised more than $2 billion from institutional investors since its inception. "Through this landmark commitment, Temasek joins in our vision to build an enduring and...

