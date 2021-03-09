UK Gov't To Return £4.2M To Nigeria Stolen By Ex-Governor

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 6:21 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government pledged on Tuesday to return £4.2 million ($5.8 million) to Nigeria stolen by a former governor convicted of money laundering in London, the first such deal between the two countries. The move will return money British law enforcers recovered from former Delta State Governor James Ibori, who pled guilty to defrauding the oil-rich state out of £50 million. The U.K. and Nigerian governments signed an agreement in 2016 that some of the money seized by British crime-fighting agencies would be sent back to Nigeria. The deal will be approved by Nigeria's justice minister and U.K. high commissioner in Nigeria's...

