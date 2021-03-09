Goldman Senior Counsel Joins Jones Day In New York

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- Jones Day has announced that Goldman Sachs & Co. Vice President and Senior Counsel Peter Petraro has joined the firm's financial markets practice as of counsel in its New York office. Jones Day said Petraro will work with financial institutions, investment funds, and corporations on structuring, negotiating and documenting transactions. The firm said Petraro will also advise on regulatory issues, including security-based swap regulation and the treatment of equity derivatives under U.S. securities laws. Jayamt Tambe, who co-leads Jones Day's financial markets practice, said in a statement that Petraro's experience with equity derivatives will allow him to immediately contribute as the...

