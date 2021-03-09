DC Circ. Revives Law Prof.'s FOIA Fee Dispute With IRS

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- A University of Denver law professor is entitled to attorney fees after successfully litigating a Freedom of Information Act case with the IRS, the D.C. Circuit said Tuesday as it reversed a lower court's decision denying the award. A three-judge panel found that a D.C. district court incorrectly denied an award of attorney fees to Margaret Kwoka, who prevailed at the lower court in a suit filed against the Internal Revenue Service for withholding documents she sought in a FOIA request. Kwoka's success in the suit satisfied the majority of a four-factor test to determine whether attorney fees should be awarded...

