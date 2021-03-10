Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ariz. Pot Co. Ends Extortion Suit Against Exec Over License

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- An Arizona medical marijuana operator that accused one of its board members of withholding her approval of its recreational marijuana license application as part of an extortion scheme announced a day after the application deadline that it settled the dispute.

In February, marijuana company Cardinal Square sued board member Mina Guiahi, claiming she demanded $1 million to sign paperwork allowing the company to apply for a recreational marijuana license by the Tuesday deadline.

The suit sought to remove Guiahi from the board, and it came down to the wire, with the parties waiting for an order from U.S. District Judge James...

