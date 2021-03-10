Verano, Harvest Hit With RICO Suit By Ex-Worker After Arrest

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:56 PM EST) -- Cannabis companies Verano Holdings LLC and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. have been named in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act lawsuit by a man who said he was working for them on the launch of an Arkansas cultivation facility when he was arrested for growing marijuana. Nicholas Nielsen, whose suit lists roughly 50 individuals and entities as defendants, said he was employed by Randy Taylor Consulting LLC when he was arrested on suspicion of cultivating and possessing marijuana in January. He said he was criminally charged with setting up an Arkansas dispensary for several of the corporate defendants....

