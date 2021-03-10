Sens. Clash Over Dark Money's Influence On Supreme Court

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- A faint glimmer of hope for bipartisan reform emerged from Wednesday's Senate hearing on "dark money" at the U.S. Supreme Court, though Republicans strongly denied that spending by secretly funded groups has helped prompt recent conservative rulings as several of the day's witnesses suggested. The hearing was called by high court watchdog Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., now in charge of a Senate Judiciary oversight subcommittee to examine "What's Wrong with the Supreme Court: The Big-Money Assault on Our Judiciary." In his opening remarks, Whitehouse — who has long railed against monied interest groups lobbying for judicial nominations and then filing amicus briefs at the Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS