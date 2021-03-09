Ex-Cred CFO Is A Fugitive In UK, Ch. 11 Examiner Says

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- The examiner appointed to look into the affairs of cryptocurrency investment platform Cred Inc. filed a report with the Delaware bankruptcy court saying the company failed at "basic" functions, including by hiring a top executive who is an apparent fugitive from justice. In his report filed Monday, examiner Robert J. Stark of Brown Rudnick LLP said Cred failed to discover what his investigation showed: that ex-Chief Financial Officer James Alexander has been identified by the U.K. government as an escapee from a prison where he was sentenced for financial crimes. That, combined with "chaotic" accounting and diligence practices and a decision...

