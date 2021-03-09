CFPB Says Fair Lending Laws Ban Anti-LGBTQ Bias, Too

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday that it will treat anti-LGBTQ bias by lenders as a form of illegal sex-based discrimination under the federal fair lending laws, taking a page from the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that federal law forbids employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In an interpretative rule, the CFPB said that prohibitions found in the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and its implementing Regulation B against sex-based discrimination in lending should be read as also outlawing discrimination on the basis of a borrower's sexual orientation, gender identity or "actual or perceived gender nonconformity."...

