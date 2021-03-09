Facebook Slams $12M Atty Fees Request In Data Breach Row

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- Facebook on Monday opposed a $12 million attorney fees request from counsel representing users who settled a dispute with the company over a 2018 cyberattack, slamming the lawyers for accruing a hefty bill while pursuing claims that didn't win money for their clients. The users sued Facebook Inc. in California federal court alleging it negligently allowed the cyberattack, which affected roughly 29 million individuals. The social media giant and the class of users reached a nonmonetary settlement resolving the case last year, and U.S. District Judge William Alsup gave it his blessing in November. Under the deal, Facebook agreed to reform...

