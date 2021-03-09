4 Firms Guide Curaleaf's $286M Entry Into Europe

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- Cannabis giant Curaleaf announced on Tuesday that it would enter the European market with the purchase of medical cannabis company EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd., in a $286 million cash-and-stock deal steered by Norton Rose Fulbright, Hill Dickinson, Stikeman Elliott and Memery Crystal. According to the announcement, multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings Inc. will pay an initial $286 million in 85% subordinate voting shares and 15% cash, with a potential for $57 million in additional consideration breaking down along the same cash-and-stock ratios if certain performance benchmarks are hit. Those benchmarks are not spelled out in the announcement, save that they comprise of...

