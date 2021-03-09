Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Seek $202M Fees In $641M Flint Tainted-Water Deal

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 11:27 PM EST) -- Plaintiffs' attorneys who sued Michigan over the Flint water crisis are seeking $202 million in attorney fees, nearly 32% of a proposed $641 million deal that will provide compensation for minors exposed to lead-tainted water, adults without attorneys and others, according to a motion for fees filed Monday in federal court.

The attorneys say they've reached a "landmark" deal with the state, achieving a "remarkable" settlement after working on contingency for five years and working 182,571 attorney hours, which represents a so-called lodestar value of $84 million in attorney labor. The $202 million sought would represent a multiplier of about 2.4...

