Drilling Permit Delay Suit Dropped After Biden Approvals

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 12:55 PM EST) -- Continental Resources Inc. got what it needed when the Biden administration signed off on dozens of its applications for oil and gas drilling on federal leases and no longer wants to pursue claims the U.S. Department of Interior took too long to act, it told a North Dakota federal court. In a notice of voluntary dismissal Tuesday, the company said some of the pending applications were granted the day after it filed suit on Feb. 23 and the remainder got the green light within the last two weeks, "eliminating the need for relief." Continental Resources had accused the Biden administration of...

