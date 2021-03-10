CBP Says Hemp Machine Co.'s Import Suit In Wrong Court

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has urged a Washington federal court to deny a suit by a hemp harvesting machine maker that's accused the government of "playing games" with components it seeks to import, saying the dispute actually belongs in the Court of International Trade. In an opposition brief filed Tuesday, lawyers from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington told U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly that manufacturing company Keirton USA Inc. shouldn't be granted a preliminary injunction in Washington federal court and should instead have to make its allegations in the CIT. "Congress intended the...

