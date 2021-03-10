Phoenix Group Puts Aside £3M After Pensions Tax Failing

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 11:37 AM GMT) -- Phoenix Group has said it has put aside £3 million ($4.1 million) for penalties the insurance company could be forced to pay because it failed to tell customers about pension allowances. The company said in its annual results on Monday that it is in talks with the tax office, HM Revenue and Customs, and that the money represents its "best estimate of the likely future costs." Phoenix said it had not warned some customers of changes to their lifetime allowance usage, the amount they can save in their pension pots without incurring tax charges. Phoenix said it is carrying out a review...

