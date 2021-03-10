Focus On Climate Change Will Benefit Insurers, Moody's Says

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 2:38 PM GMT) -- Insurance businesses stand to gain from regulatory efforts to improve the way the sector handles financial risks linked to climate change, Moody's Investment Service said in a report on Wednesday. Global insurance watchdogs are urging the sector to develop a better understanding of climate risks, and closer scrutiny will help companies when it comes to making difficult decisions, the ratings agency added. This could include reducing exposure to some sectors that can be profitable but are also carbon-intensive, such as mining, New York-based Moody's said. "Increased disclosure of climate-related risks will help insurers measure, benchmark and manage their exposure to climate...

