Insurers Suffer Blow To Reputations From FCA Court Case

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 2:24 PM GMT) -- Insurers involved in a Financial Conduct Authority test case at the Supreme Court on business interruption cover were among the least popular in the sector at the start of the year, according to a media analytics company. Alva Group said on Tuesday that the insurers who fared the worst in brand image in January were QBE, RSA and Hiscox. All three were defendants in a landmark court case brought by the FCA on behalf of 370,000 companies, including cafes and shops, that were denied claims under their policies for business interruption during the coronavirus outbreak. "The ongoing legal battle between insurers and claimants...

