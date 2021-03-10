Atty Says Boies Schiller Spinoff Ousted Him To Seize Crypto

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- A fight escalated Tuesday between former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP attorneys who formed a litigation boutique last year, as a co-founder launched a suit accusing fellow name partners of concocting a scheme to oust him after a fee the firm received in cryptocurrency dramatically increased in value. Jason Cyrulnik sued the boutique and co-founding name partners Kyle Roche and Devin Freedman in Florida state court, claiming they illegally tried to remove him from the firm as part of an effort to take his share of a cryptocurrency asset that had suddenly appreciated to more than $250 million. Cyrulnik's suit seeks the...

