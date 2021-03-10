Herbert Smith Names M&A Atty Global Chair

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- Herbert Smith Freehills LLP has elected a prominent Australian corporate lawyer as the first woman global chair in firm history, the firm announced Wednesday. Rebecca Maslen-Stannage, who started at Australian "Big Six" firm Freehills in 1994, prior to its 2012 merger with British firm Herbert Smith, has served as a deputy senior partner on the firm's global council and will assume the top job in May. She is the first woman elected to the job at Herbert Smith Freehills as well as the two firms in their separate, pre-2012 incarnations. "I am proud of our incredible, diverse talent and positive culture...

