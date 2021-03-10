US Can't Seize $330M Allegedly Tied To 1MDB Fraud Scheme

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- U.S. prosecutors came up short in their bid to seize some $330 million in assets held in escrow by Clyde & Co. that are allegedly connected to embezzled 1Malaysia Development Berhad funds when a California judge ruled that the government had not sufficiently shown how the money was tied to the alleged scheme. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer concluded on Tuesday that the government's amended complaint filed last fall failed to show how the money — which an arbitral tribunal determined is owed to a PetroSaudi unit for drilling services provided to Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA —...

