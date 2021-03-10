ABA Issues Ethics Guidelines For Remote Working

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- Attorneys can conduct practice virtually, but those doing so must ensure that they adhere to ethical obligations under the American Bar Association's Model Rules of Professional Conduct, including competence, confidentiality and supervision, an ABA committee said Wednesday. Nearly one year after the coronavirus forced lawyers to work remotely, ABA's Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility has issued Formal Opinion 498 to provide guidance on virtual law practices, which it defines as "technologically enabled law practice beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar law firm." "A lawyer's virtual practice often occurs when a lawyer at home or on-the-go is working from a location outside the office,...

