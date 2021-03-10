Fed. Circ. OKs Cisco PTAB Wins On 3 Centripetal Patents

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday said substantial evidence supports Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions nixing three Centripetal Networks Inc. cybersecurity patents based on a user manual Cisco Systems Inc. asserted as a prior art printed publication. In a pair of nonprecedential decisions, a three-judge panel rejected Centripetal's various arguments, including that the manual isn't publicly accessible and doesn't disclose the claimed elements. Centripetal had argued on appeal that the Cisco user manual, referred to as Sourcefire, doesn't qualify as prior art because it didn't meet the threshold for public accessibility, meaning it must have been distributed widely enough that a...

