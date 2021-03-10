Mallinckrodt Adds Senior Lenders To Ch. 11 Plan Supporters

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- Bankrupt pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt PLC said Wednesday it has reached a deal with senior term loan lenders holding $1.3 billion in claims against the debtor that will see them join onto an existing restructuring support agreement. The restructuring support agreement, or RSA, calls for the issuance of new term loan debt to replace the existing first-lien term loans and resolves an outstanding dispute about the senior lender's treatment under Mallinckrodt's proposed Chapter 11 plan. "We continue to make substantial progress toward implementing a consensual restructuring that addresses the company's legal uncertainties and positions us to move ahead with our strategic plans,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS