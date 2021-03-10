Girardi Can't Practice Law, Calif. Bar Says

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:08 AM EST) -- Tom Girardi is ineligible to practice law in the state of California, according to state bar records posted this week, potentially marking the official end of the Girardi Keese founder's decadeslong career. The state bar's move Tuesday was not a disciplinary response to Girardi's admission that he misappropriated at least $2 million from a client trust account or the federal contempt order that followed. Rather, the agency ordered his license inactive as required by law after a Los Angeles judge placed Girardi in a temporary conservatorship under his brother Robert Girardi last month amid claims that the lawyer's memory and mental capacity were rapidly...

