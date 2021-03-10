Girardi Keese Founder Has Alzheimer's Disease, Court Told

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:08 AM EST) -- Tom Girardi has Alzheimer's disease, which has left him unable to understand court proceedings and subject to bouts of anger and panic, a psychiatrist told a Los Angeles probate court Wednesday. Dr. Nathan Lavid assessed the Girardi Keese founder in late February, weeks after a judge placed Girardi into a temporary conservatorship under his brother Robert Girardi. In a checklist-style form filed with the court Wednesday, the doctor reported that Girardi has major short-term memory impairment, serious trouble understanding questions or communicating, and severe delusions and disorganized thinking. "His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS