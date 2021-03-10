UFCW Organizer Says He Was Fired For Police Reform Views

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- A former United Food and Commercial Workers staff organizer has sued the union in federal court, alleging he was illegally fired in retaliation for testifying in support of police reform in his capacity as a Maryland delegate. UFCW Local 1994 violated its collective bargaining agreement by firing Gabriel Acevero without cause over his support of police accountability legislation and pinning the termination on his alleged "aggressive and unprofessional" conduct during a meeting to discuss his political views, according to the complaint filed Tuesday in Maryland federal court. The union "falsely accused plaintiff of acting in an unprofessional manner as a pretext...

