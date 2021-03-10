Fed Says Late Libor Preppers May Face Supervisory Action

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve has issued guidance addressing how its examiners will be scrutinizing banks for their progress on preparing for the London Interbank Offered Rate's looming expiration, warning that laggards may face supervisory action. In a letter dated Tuesday, the Fed said banks under its oversight will be evaluated on their transition planning, legal contract preparedness, operational readiness and other factors in the months ahead as federal regulators' year-end deadline approaches for financial institutions to stop writing new contracts tied to U.S. dollar Libor. "Supervised firms that are not making adequate progress in transitioning away from Libor could create safety and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS