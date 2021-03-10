Fla. Appeals Court Says No Arbitration Yet In Cops' Grievance

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- Two former Miami police officers accused in a kickback scheme cannot yet force grievances over their resignations into arbitration, a Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday, saying a trial court must first decide whether they voluntarily left the force. The decision from a unanimous three-judge panel of the Third District Court of Appeal reversed a trial court decision ordering arbitration in the dispute between Miami and former police officers Yesid Ortiz and Reynaldo Irias. The panel said there is still disagreement over whether the officers resigned voluntarily, an issue critical to deciding whether the dispute can be arbitrated under a collective bargaining...

