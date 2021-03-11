Dermatology Biz Says UK Lab Breached $1M Licensing Deal

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania dermatology business says that after it spent $1 million to license an injectable anti-aging treatment from Medinter Ltd., it was left defending an infringement suit over an unapproved drug as the British company swiftly moved to terminate the license agreement. Malvern, Pennsylvania-based DermAvance Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed suit Wednesday, alleging Medinter repeatedly breached a 2007 deal allowing DermAvance to license a Medinter drug called Derma Veil for the U.S. market. It also asserts Medinter lied to DermAvance about the drug's approval status in the European Union. By the terms of that $1 million deal, DermAvance was responsible for securing approval...

