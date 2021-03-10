UFCW Accused Of Surveilling Worker Seeking To Oust Union

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- A poultry processing plant worker whose petition to oust the United Food and Commercial Workers local prompted the National Labor Relations Board to review its so-called contract bar to block union removals filed new charges Wednesday accusing the union of retaliating against him. Oscar Cruz Sosa, a Mountaire Farms Inc. employee, said in an NLRB charge that UFCW Local 27 retaliated against him and has been surveilling his actions after he filed a petition for decertification of the union in February 2020. That petition took on a life of its own after the NLRB agreed to reconsider its position on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS