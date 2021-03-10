Mass. Federal Judge Is Latest To Take Senior Status

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has announced plans to take senior status this summer after more than 40 years on the state and federal benches, opening up the first lifetime seat in a Bay State federal court since President Joe Biden took office in January. U.S. District Judge William G. Young, 80, will retire from active service on July 1 but will continue to serve as a senior judge, the district court said Wednesday. His assumption of senior status will mark the third vacancy in the district overall. Biden now has 93 lifetime seats to fill on district and circuit courts, counting...

