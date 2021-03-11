Chubb Says Health Co.'s $59M Pandemic Loss Isn't Covered

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- A Minnesota health care system can't recover $59 million in pandemic-related losses sustained after its services were reduced, a Chubb unit told a federal court, saying the coronavirus isn't a covered pollution. ACE American Insurance Co. argued in Wednesday's motion that the District of Minnesota should toss Essentia Health's business income suit because COVID-19 is a communicable disease, not an environmental pollution, under its policy. Also, the insurer said there wasn't anything to remediate. "Rather, [Essentia] claims lost revenue stemming from statewide executive orders restricting elective procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Absent remediation of a 'pollution condition' at a 'covered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS