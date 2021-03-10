DOJ's Former Top Civil Atty Accused Of Politicizing Hiring

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- Anonymous U.S. Department of Justice whistleblowers have accused Jeffrey Bossert Clark, the former head of the agency's civil and environmental divisions, of politicizing the hiring process and committing other "significant acts of misconduct" during the Trump administration's last days. In a letter to Congress sent on Wednesday by the Government Accountability Project, the whistleblowers allege that Clark appointed an unnamed attorney to serve as the Civil Division's assistant director because that person worked on a case defending the Trump policy that would have barred pregnant, unaccompanied minors in immigration custody from getting abortions — passing over more senior and accomplished attorneys...

