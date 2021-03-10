Fla. Lawmakers Strike Deal On Marketplace Facilitators, Nexus

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- The leaders of Florida's Legislature on Wednesday said they've struck a deal allowing legislation to advance that would require remote sellers to collect and remit sales and use tax and expand the definition of retail sales to include marketplace facilitators. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson said Wednesday that the state's legislative leaders had struck a deal to allow a remote sellers tax bill to move forward. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, said in a release that revenue from the legislation, which could eventually raise $1.08 billion annually for the Sunshine State, would...

