Kraft Heinz Must Face Epileptic Ex-Worker's ADA Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge has refused to let Kraft Heinz Food Company out of a disability discrimination suit lobbed by an ex-worker accusing the food giant of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act when it failed to accommodate his epilepsy.

In an 11-page order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Marco Hernández ruled in favor of William Gloeckner by denying Kraft's bid to ax the suit. The judge determined that Gloeckner's requests to accommodate his epilepsy by spacing out his shifts so that he receives a proper amount of rest does not negate his ability to work overtime.

"Allegations that plaintiff required...

