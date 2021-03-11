Justice Barrett Finds 'Pressure Points' In Attys' Arguments

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill had covered a ton of ground by the time it was Justice Amy Coney Barrett's turn to ask questions during a December Supreme Court hearing. The court was debating whether it should make last term's decision in Ramos v. Louisiana retroactive and automatically grant new trials to people sentenced by non-unanimous juries. As the court's least senior member, Barrett comes ninth in the queue of questioners in the telephonic hearing format that the justices adopted at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the obvious questions in the case had already been asked. So Murrill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS