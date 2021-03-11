The Term: Outnumbered 8 To 1, Roberts Sticks To Guns

This Week
S2, E21: Outnumbered 8 To 1,
Roberts Sticks To Guns
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
This week, the hosts round up a number of loose ends as the court inches closer to its summer recess. That includes the news that all nine justices have received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccinations, even if the telephonic arguments will continue through at least the next argument session.
And the high court also removed two Trump-era cases from its docket after the Biden administration said it would stop defending the prior administration's "public charge" rule and its approval of work requirements for Medicaid programs.
For one of the main segments this week, Jimmy breaks down Justice Roberts' solo dissent in Uzuegbunam et al. v. Preczewski , the first of his 16-year tenure at the court.
The chief justice ripped Justice Clarence Thomas' 8-1 ruling that effectively makes it easier for plaintiffs to get access to the federal court system, accusing the majority of a "radical expansion of judicial power" that is "turning judges into advice columnists."
Next, the hosts recap a Wednesday hearing on Capitol Hill aimed at exploring the alleged influence of "dark money" on the Supreme Court's rightward shift in recent years. Called by vocal court watchdog Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the hearing left a faint glimmer of hope for bipartisan compromise on high court transparency efforts.
