More Than Half Of Cos. Say COVID Is Delaying Libor Switch

Law360, London (March 11, 2021, 4:36 PM GMT) -- More than half of the world's finance companies say their move away from Libor is being delayed by COVID-19, a survey suggested on Thursday, after Britain's regulators set a Dec. 31 cut-off date for the benchmark interest rate. Major financial services institutions around the globe are under "immense pressure" to ensure that they are ready to stop using the London Interbank Offered Rate before it ceases to be published at the end of 2021, according to SDL PLC, a professional services company. According to a research report from the company, 36 of the 60 finance companies it surveyed, 60%, said they...

