Lloyd's To Revamp Data Rules In Modernization Push

Law360, London (March 11, 2021, 3:24 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London said on Thursday it is planning to introduce new rules to standardize data, as the 330-year-old specialist insurance market plots further modernization. Lloyd's said it is carrying out a consultation among participants in the market on what it calls the Core Data Record, or CDR, including a limited "simulation" of its use among 17 brokers and insurers. The plan is the latest step in a plan to embrace technology as the company shifts from paper-based, face-to-face trading to the placement of risks online. Lloyd's Chief Executive John Neal said the data standards will allow online business to be conducted...

